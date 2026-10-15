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An Evening with Anne Lamott

An Evening with Anne Lamott

A Night with Anne Lamott — Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. — New York Times bestselling author Anne Lamott (Bird by Bird, Operating Instructions) appears in person at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City (1201 N Robinson Ave) for a fireside conversation, audience Q&A, and book signing benefiting the Oklahoma Single Parent Scholarship Program. Tickets $50 and student tickets just $20. Details and tickets: www.okspsp.org.

First Baptist Church OKC
20-50
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Single Parent Scholarship Program
studentservices@okspsp.org
https://www.okspsp.org/

Artist Group Info

Anne Lamott
First Baptist Church OKC
1201 N Robinson
Oklahoma City, 73103