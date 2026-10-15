An Evening with Anne Lamott

A Night with Anne Lamott — Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. — New York Times bestselling author Anne Lamott (Bird by Bird, Operating Instructions) appears in person at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City (1201 N Robinson Ave) for a fireside conversation, audience Q&A, and book signing benefiting the Oklahoma Single Parent Scholarship Program. Tickets $50 and student tickets just $20. Details and tickets: www.okspsp.org.