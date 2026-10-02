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Arcadia

Arcadia

By Tom Stoppard
Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe

Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece examines events at an English country home, alternating between the early 1800s and 1993. Mathematics, poetry, logic, and emotions contribute to the unfolding events in the past, as two academics attempt to unravel them in the present.

A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre
$12 - $34
08:00 PM - 10:45 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

OU University Theatre
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu
https://www.ou.edu/finearts/universitytheatre
A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre
563 Elm Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
(405) 325-4101
dcaldwell@ou.edu
theatre.ou.edu