Arcadia
Arcadia
By Tom Stoppard
Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe
Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece examines events at an English country home, alternating between the early 1800s and 1993. Mathematics, poetry, logic, and emotions contribute to the unfolding events in the past, as two academics attempt to unravel them in the present.
A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre
$12 - $34
08:00 PM - 10:45 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OU University Theatre
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu
A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre
563 Elm AveNorman, Oklahoma 73069
(405) 325-4101
dcaldwell@ou.edu