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Art Class: Art Nouveau Botanical Tiles

Art Class: Art Nouveau Botanical Tiles

Designed for ages 18+

$30 Members | $50 Non-Members
Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Create a botanical tile inspired by the decorative floral designs of "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Using premade ceramic tiles, stamps, and colorful glazes, participants will experiment with pattern, texture, and color to create their own Art Nouveau-inspired design. Learn simple glazing techniques while transforming an ordinary tile into a vibrant decorative work of art.

This class is designed for ages 18+.  All supplies will be provided.
For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/