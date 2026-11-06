Art Class: Art Nouveau Botanical Tiles

Designed for ages 18+

$30 Members | $50 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Create a botanical tile inspired by the decorative floral designs of "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Using premade ceramic tiles, stamps, and colorful glazes, participants will experiment with pattern, texture, and color to create their own Art Nouveau-inspired design. Learn simple glazing techniques while transforming an ordinary tile into a vibrant decorative work of art.

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.