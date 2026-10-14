Art Class: Art Nouveau Clay Vessels

Two Sessions: Saturdays, October 24 and November 7 | 2:30-5 pm

Designed for ages 18+

$50 Members | $70 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Explore the beauty of Art Nouveau through clay in this two-session ceramics class inspired by the nature-filled designs featured in "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Participants will hand-build a decorative vessel and embellish it with sculpted flowers, leaves, grapes, and other organic forms. Along the way, you’ll learn techniques for creating texture, dimension, and flowing movement inspired by the work of celebrated French decorative artists, including Émile Gallé and Daum Frères.

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.