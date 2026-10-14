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Art Class: Art Nouveau Mosaics

Art Class: Art Nouveau Mosaics

Saturday, October 24 | 10 am–1 pm
Designed for ages 18+

$35 Members | $55 Non-Members
Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Create your own mosaic inspired by the floral patterns and nature motifs of "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Using vibrant glass pieces, participants will design an Art Nouveau-inspired composition while learning essential mosaic techniques, including cutting, arranging, adhering, and grouting.

This class is designed for ages 18+.  All supplies will be provided.
For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/