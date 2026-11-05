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Art Class: Art Nouveau Portraits

Art Class: Art Nouveau Portraits

Designed for ages 18+

$25 Members | $45 Non-Members
Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

This class draws inspiration from the elegant figures, flowing lines, and decorative details featured throughout The "Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Using ink and metallic accents, participants will play with graceful lines, bold patterns, and ornate embellishments as they transform a portrait into a one-of-a-kind work inspired by the distinctive style of Art Nouveau.

This class is designed for ages 18+.  All supplies will be provided.
For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/