Art Class: Art Nouveau Portraits

Designed for ages 18+

$25 Members | $45 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

This class draws inspiration from the elegant figures, flowing lines, and decorative details featured throughout The "Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Using ink and metallic accents, participants will play with graceful lines, bold patterns, and ornate embellishments as they transform a portrait into a one-of-a-kind work inspired by the distinctive style of Art Nouveau.

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.