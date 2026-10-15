Art Class: Crepe Paper Flowers – Bearded Irises

Designed for ages 18+

$45 Members | $65 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Create a lifelike bearded iris inspired by the elegant floral forms featured throughout The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art. Working with fine crepe paper, participants will explore petal shaping, color variation, and natural movement as Jennifer guides you step-by-step through her professional process. Learn techniques for constructing delicate petals, sculpting flower centers, and assembling your individual pieces into a beautifully detailed bloom.

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.