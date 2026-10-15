Art Class: Fall Harvest Drawings

Designed for ages 5-7

$20 Members/$30 Non-Members

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Class starts with a visit to the galleries, where we will draw inspiration from the Museum’s still-life gallery and the colors of the fall season. In the classroom, students will practice shape, texture, shading, and careful observation as they draw seasonal objects such as pumpkins, leaves, apples, and flowers using oil pastels.

Note: Two members of the OKCMOA staff will be on-site throughout the duration of each class session. Authorized adults must check students in and out at the Theater Lobby desk. For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.