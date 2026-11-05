Art Class: Kinusaiga

Designed for ages 18+

$35 Members | $55 Non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Discover the Japanese art of kinusaiga while creating a richly textured artwork inspired by the decorative beauty of Art Nouveau. Participants will learn how to layer and tuck colorful fabrics into a pre-carved design to create the look of an intricate fabric collage—no sewing required! Experiment with color, pattern, and texture as you create a one-of-a-kind piece inspired by "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art."

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.