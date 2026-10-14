© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Art Class: Reduction Printmaking

Art Class: Reduction Printmaking

Two Sessions: Sundays, October 25 and November 8 | 12-2 pm
Designed for ages 18+

$40 Members | $60 non-Members
Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Discover the art of reduction printmaking in this two-session class inspired by the vibrant Japanese woodblock prints featured in "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Learn how to carve, ink, and print multiple layers from a single block to build a dynamic, multicolored image. Drawing inspiration from the composition, color, and storytelling of ukiyo-e prints, you’ll create your own original work while exploring this unique printmaking process.

This class is designed for ages 18+.  All supplies will be provided.
For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/