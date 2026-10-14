Art Class: Reduction Printmaking

Two Sessions: Sundays, October 25 and November 8 | 12-2 pm

Designed for ages 18+

$40 Members | $60 non-Members

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

Discover the art of reduction printmaking in this two-session class inspired by the vibrant Japanese woodblock prints featured in "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art." Learn how to carve, ink, and print multiple layers from a single block to build a dynamic, multicolored image. Drawing inspiration from the composition, color, and storytelling of ukiyo-e prints, you’ll create your own original work while exploring this unique printmaking process.

This class is designed for ages 18+. All supplies will be provided.

For questions regarding the class or registration, please email Programs Manager Neely Simms at nsimms@okcmoa.com.

Bonus! Registrants aged 21+ are welcome to stop by the OKCMOA Bar before class and bring a drink to enjoy a relaxed paint-and-sip experience.