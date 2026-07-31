Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
Back-to-school never looked so fun! 🍎 Join us August 1 from 12-4 PM for an afternoon of family fun, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and support for the local non-profit, Cleats For Kids. Please consider bringing gently used sporting goods as a donation. And don’t miss the backpack giveaway while supplies last!
Chisholm Creek
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Chisholm Creek
1332 W Memorial Rd.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
info@venardoscircus.com