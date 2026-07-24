Beer City Music Hall presents: The Record Company
Beer City Music Hall presents: The Record Company
The Record Company is a trio from Los Angeles known for their raw approach and energetic live performances, blending rock, blues, and soul influences. The band has earnedmultiple No. 1 hits on the AAA radio chart, including “Off The Ground” and “Life To Fix.”
Beer City Music Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Beer City Music Hall
1141 NW 2nd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
(405) 896-8716
info@beercitymusichall.com