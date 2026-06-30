Beetlejuice Jr. Musical

It’s Showtime!

TCC Theatre Presents

Tulsa Children’s Summer Theatre

Students to Perform

Beetlejuice JR.

Performances Begin July 23-24-25th at 7pm and July 26th at 2pm

Kelly Clark Theatre

Van Trease PACE

Tulsa Children’s Summer Theatre in its 34th season will perform Beetlejuice JR. on July 23-25 at 7pm and July 26th at 2pm in the Van Trease PACE, Kelly Clark Theatre. All Tickets are $10 for children, adults, seniors, and students.. For more information, please call 918-595-7777 or go to https://pacetickets.tulsacc.edu/ Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Based on the blockbuster motion picture turned Broadway musical, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz, who is grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with death. Luckily for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by the Tony Award–nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical.

"Beetlejuice has a large and fervent fan base among people of all ages," said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International's President and CEO. "The response to Beetlejuice JR. from audiences around the country is nothing short of astounding. Bravo to Tulsa Community College Theatre for bringing this musical so vividly to life...figuratively speaking, of course."

Beetlejuice JR. is sure to leave audience members laughing and singing those catchy tunes for hours after they leave the theater.

With Beetlejuice JR., TCC Theatre Director Mark Frank reaches a major milestone, his 200th directed production during a 34-year career leading theatre programs at two college institutions.

