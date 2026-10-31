Blues Society of Oklahoma Annual Meeting & Jam

Sunday, November 1 - 6:00p-9:00p

Your voice matters! Join us for this important annual meeting as members vote on proposed amendments to the Society’s By-Laws and hear a brief State of the Society address highlighting our progress and plans for the future.

Following the meeting, we'll turn up the volume with our Sunday Blues Jam!

Come help shape the future of the Blues Society of Oklahoma, then stick around for some great live blues!

Location:

Whiskey Chicks - Bricktown

115 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

