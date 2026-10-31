Blues Society of Oklahoma Annual Meeting + Jam
Blues Society of Oklahoma Annual Meeting + Jam
Blues Society of Oklahoma Annual Meeting & Jam
Sunday, November 1 - 6:00p-9:00p
Your voice matters! Join us for this important annual meeting as members vote on proposed amendments to the Society’s By-Laws and hear a brief State of the Society address highlighting our progress and plans for the future.
Following the meeting, we'll turn up the volume with our Sunday Blues Jam!
Come help shape the future of the Blues Society of Oklahoma, then stick around for some great live blues!
Location:
Whiskey Chicks - Bricktown
115 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Whiskey Chicks
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Blues Society of Oklahoma
(402) 301-1742
BluesSocietyOklahoma@gmail.com
Whiskey Chicks
115 E Reno AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
(405) 831-9959