Blues Society of Oklahoma's "Dust Bowl Blues Bash"

Get fired up for the 2026 Dust Bowl Blues Bash—an all-day blues celebration set for Saturday, May 30 at Hollywood Corners in Norman, OK!

From 1:30 pm until 11:30 pm, the Main Stage will feature some of the best regional blues talent around, including returning favorites like Sweet Brenda and Sour Mash, Big Train and the LOCO Motives and Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers.

With both outdoor main and acoustic stages, this bash serves up classic roots sounds alongside electrified blues grooves, giving fans of every flavor plenty to love.

Bring a lawn or camping chair and settle in for a day of music that’ll shake the dust right off your soul. Packed with food, vendors, and that unmistakable blues spirit, it’s the place to be if you’re passionate about music and community.

Festival Lineup:

1:30 PM – Hidden Charms

2:30 PM – Queen Bee and the Stingers

3:30 PM – Ike and the Creepers

4:30 PM – Main McMann and the Difference

5:30 PM – The Hydramatics

6:30 PM – Sweet Brenda and Sour Mash

7:30 PM – Big Train and the Loco Motives

8:30 PM – Billy Jeter & The Dust Bowl All Stars

9:30 PM – The Blues Tribe

10:30 PM – Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers

* The acoustic blues stage will feature Debbie Henning, The Piddleshits, and Elzie Hickerson