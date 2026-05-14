Come to the Boley Rodeo to witness an exciting evening of sportsmanship and skill going on 123 years strong. Celebrate with the citizens of Boley and visitors from the surrounding area this Memorial Day weekend with a lineup of fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment.

The annual Boley Open Rodeo includes bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping, a pony express, ladies barrel racing, calf roping, junior barrels and mutton bustin'. This annual festival celebrates the historical significance of Boley, an all-Black town representative of many towns established by African Americans who migrated from the South to northern and western communities after slavery.