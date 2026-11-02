Braum's Affair of the Heart Returns to Tulsa November 20–22!

Kick off the holiday shopping season at Braum's Affair of the Heart, November 20–22, 2026, at the SageNet Center – Upper Level at Expo Square in Tulsa!

This popular Oklahoma shopping tradition brings together nearly 400 vendors featuring unique holiday gifts, handmade treasures, boutique clothing, jewelry, home décor, gourmet foods, and more. Shoppers can discover one-of-a-kind finds while supporting small businesses, independent makers, and artisans.

Whether you're shopping for everyone on your Christmas list or planning a fun weekend with friends and family, Braum's Affair of the Heart offers something for everyone!

Admission: $13 at the box office or $14.50 online. Children 12 and under are admitted free, and parking is free.

Dates: November 20–22, 2026

Location: SageNet Center – Upper Level, Tulsa, OK

Website: TulsaFallAOTH.com