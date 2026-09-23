Braum’s Affair of the Heart returns to OKC Fair Park October 23–25, 2026, for three days of shopping and unique finds.

An Oklahoma tradition for more than 40 years, the fall show will feature more than 475 vendors throughout the Bennett Event Center and Centennial Building. Shoppers can explore boutique clothing and accessories, home décor, handcrafted goods, jewelry, specialty foods, seasonal décor, gifts and more.

This fall’s event includes 181 new vendors and approximately 14,100 additional square feet of vendor space compared with last fall.

With the holiday season approaching, visitors can get an early start on Christmas shopping while discovering small businesses, makers and one-of-a-kind finds. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make special appearances throughout the weekend.

Admission is $13 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Paid admission includes free return admission throughout the weekend.

Braum’s Affair of the Heart

October 23–25, 2026

OKC Fair Park – Bennett Event Center & Centennial Building

3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd., Oklahoma City