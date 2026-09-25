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Brick-or-treat

Brick-or-treat

Bricktown hosts it's annual Brick-or-Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and other locations throughout the district. The family-friendly event features trick-or-treating, spooky music, roaming characters and photo opportunities. The event is open to the public, with candy and giveaways available to costumed children under 14.

Bricktown
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bricktown Association
405-235-3500
info@downtownokc.com
https://welcometobricktown.com/brick-or-treat/
Bricktown
429 E. California
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-236-4143
https://www.bricktownokc.com