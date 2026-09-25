Bricktown hosts it's annual Brick-or-Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and other locations throughout the district. The family-friendly event features trick-or-treating, spooky music, roaming characters and photo opportunities. The event is open to the public, with candy and giveaways available to costumed children under 14.