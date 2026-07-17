Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on July 26 at WinStar!

Rock icons Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo are bringing their electrifying sound to the stage at WinStar World Casino & Resort. Known for timeless favorites like “Summer of ‘69” and “Heaven,” along with “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Love is a Battlefield,” these legendary performers deliver an electric energy and unforgettable performances packed with back-to-back hits and moments you won’t want to miss out on.

On July 26, catch Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Lucas Oil Live as they light up the stage for a night of classic rock anthems. Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable performance filled with the hits you know and love.

Doors open 1.5 hours before showtime.

After the show, keep the night going at the World’s Largest Casino with over 10,000 electronic games, 92 table games, and endless ways to win big.