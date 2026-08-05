You've heard of birdwatching, but have you heard of bugwatching?

Slow down, tune into nature, and help us document our local pollinator population! Bugwatching can be very grounding and relaxing. Participants can select a sit-spot to observe the dynamic and interesting world of our local buzzing, flying, and crawling friends. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, get comfortable, and enjoy focusing on their world for a while.

We have a limited number of nets, guide books, pocket microscopes, hand lenses, and magnifying glasses that can be borrowed during this program. There will be a fun Pollinator Scavenger Hunt game for those who don't prefer to sit still!

Registration is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult.