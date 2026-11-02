Campfire 101
Campfire 101
Join Scouts for a hands-on class all about campfires! Learn how to safely build, light, and maintain a campfire, explore different fire-building techniques, and discover the skills everyone should know to enjoy a warm fire in the outdoors. S'mores supplies provided!
Spring Creek Park
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
Artist Group Info
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Spring Creek Park
7200 E 15th StEdmond, Oklahoma 73013
4053594630
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov