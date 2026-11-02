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Campfire 101

Campfire 101

Join Scouts for a hands-on class all about campfires! Learn how to safely build, light, and maintain a campfire, explore different fire-building techniques, and discover the skills everyone should know to enjoy a warm fire in the outdoors. S'mores supplies provided!

Spring Creek Park
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
https://www.edmondok.com/

Artist Group Info

amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Edmond Urban Forestry
Spring Creek Park
7200 E 15th St
Edmond, Oklahoma 73013
4053594630
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov