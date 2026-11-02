Campfire Storytime

Join Edmond Urban Forestry and the Edmond Library for a winter campfire series designed for everyone. We’ll gather around a crackling fire for a seasonal storytime, a hands-on activity inspired by our reading, and delicious s'mores! It's the perfect way to bundle up, spark curiosity, and enjoy the beauty of our urban forest during the cooler months.

This month we are reading Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson, and Owl Babies by Martin Waddell.