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Campfire Storytime

Campfire Storytime

Join Edmond Urban Forestry and the Edmond Library for a winter campfire series designed for everyone. We’ll gather around a crackling fire for a seasonal storytime, a hands-on activity inspired by our reading, and delicious s'mores! It's the perfect way to bundle up, spark curiosity, and enjoy the beauty of our urban forest during the cooler months.

This month we are reading Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson, and Owl Babies by Martin Waddell.

Spring Creek Park
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
https://www.edmondok.com/

Artist Group Info

amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Edmond Urban Forestry
Spring Creek Park
7200 E 15th St
Edmond, Oklahoma 73013
4053594630
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov