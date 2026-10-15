CCMG SCARECROW CONTEST

Cleveland County Master Gardeners Second Annual Scarecrow Contest!

🗓 When: Saturday, October 24, 2026

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Location: CCMG Demonstration Garden (Located at the southwest corner of the Cleveland County Fairgrounds parking lot, near Robinson & Porter in Norman, OK).

Bring the whole family to explore the garden patch and vote for your favorite community-crafted scarecrows! Viewer's Choice winners will take home official prize ribbons.

🎉 Perks & Prizes:

We are giving away incredible garden-item filled opportunity baskets!

Enter for a chance to win $75 gift certificates!

Can't make it on Saturday? Enjoy FREE walk-through preview tours of the scarecrows on October 16, 17, 20, and 23.

Come support local gardening, enjoy the fall creativity, and help us crown this year's scarecrow champion! We can’t wait to see you in the garden!