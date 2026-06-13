Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Spring Show n' Sale
Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Spring Show n' Sale
Join us for this family-friendly, free event that features plant vendors and shows, educational speakers, a kid's planting table and an opportunity to purchase interesting plants and learn about their care. This is a fun way to celebrate Father's Day weekend or find last minute gifts for the dads in your life.
Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Central Oklahoma Cactus & Succulent Society
580-504-6985
daisyandherdads@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
farmgirljordan@gmail.com
Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
3400 NW 36thOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
943-0827