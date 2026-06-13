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Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Spring Show n' Sale

Central Oklahoma Cactus and Succulent Society's Spring Show n' Sale

Join us for this family-friendly, free event that features plant vendors and shows, educational speakers, a kid's planting table and an opportunity to purchase interesting plants and learn about their care. This is a fun way to celebrate Father's Day weekend or find last minute gifts for the dads in your life.

Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Central Oklahoma Cactus & Succulent Society
580-504-6985
daisyandherdads@gmail.com
https://oklahomacactus.com/

Artist Group Info

farmgirljordan@gmail.com
Organic Gardens Urban Farm
Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center
3400 NW 36th
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
943-0827
http://www.okc.gov/PARKS/will_rogers/index.html