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Charles Wesley Godwin - The Christian Name Tour

Charles Wesley Godwin - The Christian Name Tour

Charles Wesley Godwin is an emerging force in the Americana and country music scene, known for his heartfelt lyricism and distinct vocal style that blends traditional storytelling with modern influences. Hailing from West Virginia, Godwin’s music reflects his Appalachian roots, often drawing inspiration from the landscapes and experiences of his upbringing.

Catch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on August 27th!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Charles Wesley Godwin
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/