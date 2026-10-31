**Event Title: Chickasha Community Hiring Event – November 16, 2026**

**Event Date:** Monday, November 16, 2026

**Time:** 10:00 AM–12:00 PM (Veterans Priority: 10:00–10:15 AM; General Public: 10:15 AM–12:00 PM)

**Location:** Chickasha Public Library, 527 W. Iowa Ave., Chickasha, OK 73018

**Admission:** Free

**Organizer:** Oklahoma Works / Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

**Contact:** 405-224-3310

**Event Description / Community Announcement:**

**CHICKASHA, OK** – Oklahoma Works and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host the Chickasha Community Hiring Event on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 W. Iowa Avenue in Chickasha.

The free event will connect area job seekers with employers recruiting for positions in healthcare, skilled trades, transportation, education, and other industries.

Participating employers include Nova Leap Home Health, Cherokee Temps Inc., Ag & Oil Soil Farming, and Edustaff – Chickasha Public Schools District.

Available opportunities include Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs), Welders, Warehouse and Construction positions, Clerical positions, Fabricators, CDL Truck Drivers, Diesel Mechanics, Substitute Teachers, Special Education Paraprofessionals, and Child Care positions.

The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services and Oklahoma Works/OESC will also participate as community resource partners.

Veterans will receive priority access from 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM, with the event opening to the general public at 10:15 AM and continuing until noon.

The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to attend and connect directly with participating employers.

For additional information, contact the Oklahoma Works Chickasha office at **405-224-3310**.