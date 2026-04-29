Children Reading to Dogs
Children Reading to Dogs
Want to be a more confident reader? Build "pawsitive" self-esteem and improve your reading skills while reading aloud to certified therapy dogs at the library.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437