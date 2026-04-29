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Children Reading to Dogs

Children Reading to Dogs

Want to be a more confident reader? Build "pawsitive" self-esteem and improve your reading skills while reading aloud to certified therapy dogs at the library.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/