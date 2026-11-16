Celebrate the season with The Imaginaries at Beam Live on December 5th! 🎄✨

The husband-and-wife duo brings their signature blend of Americana, country, and rock to the stage for a family-friendly, full-band holiday concert filled with Christmas favorites and plenty of festive spirit. Gather the family and kick off the holiday season with a night of live music at Beam Live!

$25 General Admission online/$30 door, $30/$35 reserved seating, $35/$40 Premier Seating. If entire table is not purchased, remaining tickets will be available to other parties. Contact organizer for special requests.