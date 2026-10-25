Cimarron Opera AWE-PERA Chorus Concert
Cimarron Opera AWE-PERA Chorus Concert
The AWE-Pera is a group of singers who go to opera class at the Norman Healthy Living Center. The culmination of the class is a public concert of all the songs they have been taught.
Adult Wellness & Education Center
Pay what you can
06:31 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Norman Healthy Living Center
(405) 857-7390
katherine@healthylivingnorman.com
Artist Group Info
Izzieshakespeare55@gmail.com
Adult Wellness & Education Center
602 N. Findlay AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4056423838
lisbethlmccarty@gmail.com