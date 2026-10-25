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Cimarron Opera AWE-PERA Chorus Concert

Cimarron Opera AWE-PERA Chorus Concert

The AWE-Pera is a group of singers who go to opera class at the Norman Healthy Living Center. The culmination of the class is a public concert of all the songs they have been taught.

Adult Wellness & Education Center
Pay what you can
06:31 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Norman Healthy Living Center
(405) 857-7390
katherine@healthylivingnorman.com
https://www.healthylivingnorman.com/

Artist Group Info

Izzieshakespeare55@gmail.com
Adult Wellness & Education Center
602 N. Findlay Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4056423838
lisbethlmccarty@gmail.com
https://www.cimarronopera.org/