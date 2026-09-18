Clejan Live in Oklahoma City

Clejan is a boundary-breaking artist from Atlanta, GA , who fuses heavy-hitting trap music with the elegance of the violin. A classically trained violinist since age 3, he has independently released over 100 original songs and built a global audience of millions as @thetrapviolinist.

This journey has led him to share stages with legends like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and Demi Lovato, as well as completely sell out his first three cross country tours. Today he's back on the road, bringing a raw hip-hop energy and virtuosic performance together like no one else in the world.

Listen closely - it will light your inner fire.

DAMOYEE

DAMOYEE is an award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and live streamer from Dallas, TX who is known for her remarkable musicianship, evocative lyricism, luminous voice, and sonic versatility. Born with the rare gift of absolute pitch, she began playing piano at the age of two, performing original music at age 10, and quickly built a reputation for immersive live performances built through layered instrumentation and vocal harmonies.

Her 2019 album The Whole Truth charted internationally and earned recognition from Dallas Observer and Central Track, while her 2024 project PURPLEXED explored vulnerability, self-discovery, and coming of age through autobiographical storytelling and atmospheric production.

DAMOYEE has received acclaim from GRAMMYs, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, EBONY, American Songwriter, PAPER, Consequence, and FLOOD. She has performed at festivals including New Orleans Jazz Fest and Gov Ball, and collaborated with artists such as Bryson Tiller and DC The Don. Her music and compositions have also been featured in partnerships with brands including TikTok, Meta, Coca-Cola, AT&T, FX x Hulu, Cartoon Network, Walgreens, Bose, and Roland. Her vivid blend of classical training, jazz fluency, soulful vocals, folk intimacy, and experimental production places her at the forefront of modern independent music.

Get your tickets while you can & be a part of our first ever Oklahoma City show!

MEET & GREETS AFTER THE SHOW INCLUDED WITH TICKET PURCHASE

TEXT CLEJAN FOR EXCLUSIVE SHOW INFO/UPDATES: 213-634-8955

VIP info here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScE2EBnthFUcV8La4wRgDCWd4VWNmiDMUNfkHuuppqUsVYMgQ/viewform?usp=header

Backstage Passes available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/clejan/membership

The optional theme is VIKING / SHIELDMAIDEN - or wear what makes you feel powerful