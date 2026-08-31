Clever, Quick, Magnetic: The Art of Witty Banter Opening Celebration

5:30 p.m. | Doors Open

6–7 p.m. | ArtDesk Conversation

7-9 p.m. | Reception

Join Oklahoma Contemporary for an exclusive reception for Clever, Quick, Magnetic: The Art of Witty Banter, featuring a special ArtDesk Conversation at 6:00 p.m. with guest curator David Salle and Nate Freeman, celebrated art correspondent for Vanity Fair. Curated by acclaimed artist David Salle, the exhibition brings together works by leading contemporary artists to explore the relationships between paintings that may appear visually distinct yet share underlying connections. Through varied approaches to image-making, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how intention, style, and artistic decision-making shape the experience of looking.

Guests are invited to enjoy a private reception from 5:30–9:00 p.m. with light bites, refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters while exploring an exhibition that celebrates the richness, complexity, and enduring possibilities of contemporary painting.

Event is free and open to the public; registration is required to attend.