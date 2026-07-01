Community Dance Day | Oklahoma International Dance Festival

Step inside the world of dance with Oklahoma International Dance Festival's Community Dance Day! Designed for young dancers (ages 9–14) with previous dance experience, the day offers a free, unique opportunity to take classes, observe rehearsals, and connect with internationally recognized artists and dancers from across the U.S. and abroad. Participants ages 9–14 can take part in structured dance classes throughout the day, while an all-ages West African dance class invites the broader community to join in.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/oidfcommunity

Email: thyrsa@okdancefest.org

Free registration: https://form.jotform.com/253130683528154