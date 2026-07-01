Community Dance Day | Oklahoma International Dance Festival
Community Dance Day | Oklahoma International Dance Festival
Step inside the world of dance with Oklahoma International Dance Festival's Community Dance Day! Designed for young dancers (ages 9–14) with previous dance experience, the day offers a free, unique opportunity to take classes, observe rehearsals, and connect with internationally recognized artists and dancers from across the U.S. and abroad. Participants ages 9–14 can take part in structured dance classes throughout the day, while an all-ages West African dance class invites the broader community to join in.
For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/oidfcommunity
Email: thyrsa@okdancefest.org
Free registration: https://form.jotform.com/253130683528154
Oklahoma Contemporary
11:00 AM - 04:10 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org