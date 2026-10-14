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Computer and Technology Learning at Almonte Library

Computer and Technology Learning at Almonte Library

Struggling with modern technology?

Confused with the forms and endless pages on digital sites?

Just need your computer to do what you need it to do?

Phone navigation frustrating you to no end?

Come to Almonte Library where our STEM Librarian will help guide you through the ups and downs of modern technology. Your questions, answered. Your frustrations, eased.

Dell Windows Laptops will be provided for the class. Please let us know if need to bring in your own technology to suit your personal accomodation.

Almonte Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

ryutan.lanceor@gmail.com
Almonte Library
2914 SW 59th St
Oklahoma city, Oklahoma 73119
(405) 606-3575
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/locations/almonte