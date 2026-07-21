Corporate Partner Breakfast
Corporate Partner Breakfast
Corporate Partner Breakfast
Monday, August 24 | 8-9:30 am
Museum Patio
OKCMOA President and CEO Michael J. Anderson and Board Chair Lawrence H. Davis invite you and a guest to join us for the seventh annual Corporate Partner Breakfast! Enjoy coffee, mimosas, networking, a brief art activity, exclusive access to the Museum Store, and a highlights tour of The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce. Hear from Jason Clark, General Manager of Ambassador Hotel, about the benefits of becoming a Corporate Partner.
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com