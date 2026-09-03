Cure-8
Cure-8
Join us for Cure-8 at Oklahoma Contemporary! Cure-8 pairs local dance makers with leading industry experts to produce new original works that will premiere at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Through these mentorships, artists will weave community engagement and advocacy for pressing social issues into their creative process. Choreographers will collaborate with local social service organizations, crafting works informed by topics paramount to the community.
Oklahoma Contemporary
$16.50-$21.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org