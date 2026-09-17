Embark on a Mother Road adventure on two wheels during Cycle 66, an urban and rural bicycling tour along historic Route 66 and beyond. Beginning and ending in Downtown Edmond near Edmond Railyard, Cycle 66 offers multiple routes for all experience levels and an exciting Criterium race.

This event honors the nostalgia and legacy of iconic Route 66 and reimagines this national treasure for a new generation. Experience the Mother Road on a route showcasing historic landmarks and notable attractions in and around Edmond. The event will also feature several vendors and many downtown businesses open during the event so the public can enjoy shopping, food and more as they cheer on cyclists crossing the finish line.