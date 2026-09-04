Dennis McNett Public Artist Talk
Dennis McNett Public Artist Talk
In anticipation of Here One Day, Gone the Next, come check out visting artist Dennis McNett as he takes you through his background as a printmaker, sculptor, and social practice artist. Dennis’ talk will focus on his remarkable artistic journey and highlight many of the interactive public projects he’s done over the past two decades. Q&A will follow. Lecture will take place at the University of Oklahoma School of Visual Art, Room 205.
School of Visual Arts, the University of Oklahoma
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dennis McNett
School of Visual Arts, the University of Oklahoma
520 Parrington OvalNorman, Oklahoma 73019
bajuyo@ou.edu