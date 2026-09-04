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Dennis McNett Public Artist Talk

Dennis McNett Public Artist Talk

In anticipation of Here One Day, Gone the Next, come check out visting artist Dennis McNett as he takes you through his background as a printmaker, sculptor, and social practice artist. Dennis’ talk will focus on his remarkable artistic journey and highlight many of the interactive public projects he’s done over the past two decades. Q&A will follow. Lecture will take place at the University of Oklahoma School of Visual Art, Room 205.

School of Visual Arts, the University of Oklahoma
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/

Artist Group Info

Dennis McNett
https://www.wolfbat.com/
School of Visual Arts, the University of Oklahoma
520 Parrington Oval
Norman, Oklahoma 73019
bajuyo@ou.edu