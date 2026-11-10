Die Fledermaus
Die Fledermaus
Music by Johann Strauss II
Artistic and Musical Direction by Jonathan Shames
Stage Direction by Nicole Kenley-Miller
This famous 1874 Viennese operetta by Johann Strauss II features a chaotic plot of mistaken identity, champagne-fueled partying, and revenge. Reimagined into 1940s Hollywood, this delightful farce follows Gabriel von Eisenstein's attempts to seduce his own wife (disguised as a countess) while avoiding jail. With its lighthearted, waltz-filled score, this comedic opera is a festive start to the holiday season.
Reynolds Performing Arts Center
$12-$29
08:00 PM - 10:45 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
OU University Theatre
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu
Reynolds Performing Arts Center
560 Parrington OvalNorman, Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu