Die Fledermaus

Music by Johann Strauss II

Artistic and Musical Direction by Jonathan Shames

Stage Direction by Nicole Kenley-Miller

This famous 1874 Viennese operetta by Johann Strauss II features a chaotic plot of mistaken identity, champagne-fueled partying, and revenge. Reimagined into 1940s Hollywood, this delightful farce follows Gabriel von Eisenstein's attempts to seduce his own wife (disguised as a countess) while avoiding jail. With its lighthearted, waltz-filled score, this comedic opera is a festive start to the holiday season.