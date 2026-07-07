Dueling Divas & Dazzling Duets VIII

It's that time of the year again: OK City Opera's annual epic (yet friendly) night of dueling divas and dazzling duets 👑 Back for its 8th year!

Singers will compete for the diva crown! Expect fiery vocals, legendary drama, and more high notes than you can imagine. Who will survive? You decide. Bring your dollar bills to pick which singers should win this year's head-to-head sing off!

August 29 at 8PM

📍 OK Cider Co.

$15 Tickets (+ donations to show your support for your favorite singer in each duel)

Plan to arrive by 7:45PM for parking and to secure a good seat