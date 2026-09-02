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Explorers Day Camp

Explorers Day Camp

Join us for a bite-sized adventure for school holidays. Our Explorers Day Camps transform a simple day off into an unforgettable educational adventure. Whether digging into paleontology, unraveling ancient mysteries, or stepping into the shoes of a scientist, campers will experience the museum in a whole new way, full of excitement, creativity, and discovery. Explorers Camp is where learning meets fun, new friends are made, and young minds embark on a journey they’ll never forget!

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 09, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/

Artist Group Info

visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/