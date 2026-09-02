Explorers Day Camp

Join us for a bite-sized adventure for school holidays. Our Explorers Day Camps transform a simple day off into an unforgettable educational adventure. Whether digging into paleontology, unraveling ancient mysteries, or stepping into the shoes of a scientist, campers will experience the museum in a whole new way, full of excitement, creativity, and discovery. Explorers Camp is where learning meets fun, new friends are made, and young minds embark on a journey they’ll never forget!