Explorers Day Camp
Explorers Day Camp
Join us for a bite-sized adventure for school holidays. Our Explorers Day Camps transform a simple day off into an unforgettable educational adventure. Whether digging into paleontology, unraveling ancient mysteries, or stepping into the shoes of a scientist, campers will experience the museum in a whole new way, full of excitement, creativity, and discovery. Explorers Camp is where learning meets fun, new friends are made, and young minds embark on a journey they’ll never forget!
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu