Factory Obscura: Future of Sound
Factory Obscura: Future of Sound
THE FUTURE IS COLLABORATIVE, AND THE FUTURE IS NOW.
The Future of Sound Sessions encourages local musicians to collaborate with artists of other disciplines to create a show like no other.
Doors open at 7:00 PM / Show begins at 7:30 PM
Since this Future of Sound Sessions will contain meditative elements, we encourage attendees to bring something comfy to sit on. Bring a blanket, yoga mat, or pillow! We will provide seats, bean bag chairs, and a few pillows.
Factory Obscura
$15 Advance/ $17 Day Of
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Factory Obscura
25 NW 9th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
info@factoryobscura.com