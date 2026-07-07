Factory Obscura: Future of Sound

THE FUTURE IS COLLABORATIVE, AND THE FUTURE IS NOW.

The Future of Sound Sessions encourages local musicians to collaborate with artists of other disciplines to create a show like no other.

Doors open at 7:00 PM / Show begins at 7:30 PM

Since this Future of Sound Sessions will contain meditative elements, we encourage attendees to bring something comfy to sit on. Bring a blanket, yoga mat, or pillow! We will provide seats, bean bag chairs, and a few pillows.