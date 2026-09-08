Fall Break Drop-In Art

Fall break = art break. Join OKCMOA for creative art activities, enjoyable for all ages!

Thursday, October 15 | Pop Art Prints

Andy Warhol transformed everyday objects into works of art through bold, graphic prints. By repeating familiar images like Coca-Cola bottles, he encouraged viewers to look at ordinary objects in new and unexpected ways.

Inspired by Warhol’s "Coca-Cola [3]," create a Pop Art print using Styrofoam printing plates and black ink. Choose an everyday object, symbol, or image and carve a simple design before printing it onto brightly colored paper.

Friday, October 16 | Memory Collages

Artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby combines photographs, patterns, and personal imagery to create layered artworks that explore memory, identity, and belonging.

Inspired by Crosby’s "I Refuse to Be Invisible," create a collage that celebrates a favorite memory, special place, family tradition, or important moment in your life. Using a variety of mixed-media materials, layer colors, shapes, and images to build a one-of-a-kind artwork that reflects the experiences that make you who you are.

Saturday, October 17 | Storytelling Portraits

Oklahoma artist T.C. Cannon used bold colors, patterns, and symbols to celebrate the people, places, and stories that shaped his life.

Inspired by Cannon’s "Grandmother Gestating Father and the Washita River Runs Ribbon-Like," create a storytelling portrait honoring someone important to you. Using simple shapes, patterns, colors, and meaningful symbols, you’ll design a portrait that captures what makes that person special. Include favorite activities, treasured memories, important places, or objects that help celebrate their unique story.

ABOUT DROP-IN ART

Every third Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, Museum visitors are welcome to join us for Drop-In Art activities related to exhibitions on view! These come-and-go activities are suitable for all ages and provide a perfect opportunity for visitors to connect with the galleries and tap into their creativity.

Pre-registration is not required. This program is free with admission and for Museum members. Not a member? Visit okcmoa.com/membership today.