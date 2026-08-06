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Fall Kickoff

Fall Kickoff

Get ready to launch into a new season at the Fall Kickoff on Sunday,
August 23, from 4:30-6 pm! Everyone is invited to celebrate
with an afternoon of delicious food, exciting games, and memorable community fun. Bring a favorite dish to share for the shared potluck, jump into a variety of games, and prepare to cool off when the foam cannon blasts off for the ultimate party finish. Bring your family, invite your friends, and come ready to kick off fall!

St. Stephen's United Methodist Church
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

St. Stephen's United Methodist Church
405-321-4988
office@ststephensnorman.org
ststephensnorman.org
St. Stephen's United Methodist Church
1801 Brooks St.
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4059199676
rhondalstock@gmail.com