Get ready to launch into a new season at the Fall Kickoff on Sunday,

August 23, from 4:30-6 pm! Everyone is invited to celebrate

with an afternoon of delicious food, exciting games, and memorable community fun. Bring a favorite dish to share for the shared potluck, jump into a variety of games, and prepare to cool off when the foam cannon blasts off for the ultimate party finish. Bring your family, invite your friends, and come ready to kick off fall!

