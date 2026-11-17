Capture & Preserve Your Family History

Bring your family and preserve your memories at the library! Families will have the opportunity to have a new family photograph taken and to digitize treasured photographs from their personal collections.

Whether you’re creating a new family portrait or giving old photographs a new life, this program is a chance to celebrate your family’s story and make sure those memories can be enjoyed for years to come.

Please bring the photographs you would like digitized. Digital copies will be provided to you after scanning.

Disclaimer(s)

Be Advised: This program may be photographed and/or videotaped for publicity purposes.

By Attending, you consent: To the use of your voice and likeness in future publicity uses that contain content from this event. If you do not wish to be on camera, please let us know.