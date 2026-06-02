Father's Day BBQ
Father's Day BBQ
Join us for a day packed with delicious BBQ, cold drinks, and endless fun. Whether you’re a dad or just here to celebrate, we’ve got everything you need to make this day legendary.
Sip on Horse Soldier Bourbon with samplings all day
Watch the cigar roller work his magic
Live music keeping the vibes high
Get competitive with Cornhole, OKANA Pong, and Golf Putting Bounce around in our Football Inflatable
Swing for the fences at the Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby Contest
DIY Father’s Day Koozies & Cards
…And SO much more!
Grab the fam and head over for a laid-back, fun-filled day celebrating dad, because nothing beats Father’s Day with great food, drinks, and activities you love!
Smokehouse Social
$29 - $69
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
OKANA Resort
572.228.4001
Smokehouse Social
639 First Americans BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
(572) 213-4281