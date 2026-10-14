Take part in the traditional Hispanic celebration of life and death during Festival de Vida y Muerte – Day of the Dead -- at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. Join the community as they celebrate their loved ones who have passed. Enjoy interactive activities, community offrendas, authentic food and more. Bring the kids out to this family-friendly event for a cultural experience to remember. Colorful art and face painting are fun for all ages. Attendees can shop in the cultural market, watch traditional dances and hear live music at the Festival de Vida y Muerte in Oklahoma City.