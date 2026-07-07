The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival will offer two days of balloon glows, balloon launches and rides, and family-friendly entertainment in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Come and watch balloons, catch quality live entertainment, and experience some of Oklahoma’s best vendors and food trucks.

All times are subject to change and events are weather permitting.

For the latest schedule updates and to customize your schedule, receive alerts, and map out your day, download our official mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

Admission to the festival is free, including parking, drone show and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to bring cash for the vendor market, food trucks, tethered rides ($25) and kids’ activities ($10 wristband). There is one ATM on site.